Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th November 2019

The Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema has been accused of fraud and money laundering by the United State Justice Department. This report has caused a stir on various social media platforms. On Friday, reports emerged that the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia accused Onyema of money laundering; “for moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.”

Following reports that the Chairman of Air Peace, Onyema Allen, has been accused of bank and money laundering by the United State Justice Department, Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo known popularly as Kcee says he stands with the billionaire businessman. Onyema had earned the love and respect of many Nigerians after he airlifted free of charge, Nigerians stranded in South Africa during the xenophobic attacks on African immigrants in the country.

The United States of America has made shocking allegations against has Allen Onyema, chief executive officer of Air Peace aorline. The US authorities accused Onyema, alongside Ejiroghene Eghagha, the airline’s chief of administration and finance, of money laundering and bank fraud. The US has charged Onyema on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, three counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit credit application fraud, and three counts of credit application fraud.

A University of Benin (UNIBEN) student, Lydia Okojie has shared her encounter in the hands of ritualist in Lagos. Sharing her story on Instagram, Okojie expressed her appreciation to God for bringing her out safely. She shared the story using the story feature of the photo-sharing platform.

A Twitter user @sithembissdub11, has shared the story of how an insecure lady skinned her husband because she suspects that he was cheating on her. According to the user, the victim forgot his phone at home and dashed back home to pick it up only to be met with hot water in a kettle thrown at his face. Also, the user said she sought and got permission from the victim before sharing the story online.

The family of a pregnant woman in Abia state are in mourning as a new report has confirmed that she was crushed to death by a commercial train passing through the rain line at Obuda community in Abia state on Saturday. The deceased was reportedly on a bike heading to the city market when the bike was knocked down by the train. According to eyewitnesses, the accident was caused by the bike rider who was listening to music at the time and was unable to hear the squealing wheels. He, however, escaped unhurt.

Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has said that officers who acquire wealth through illicit means will be shown the way out. The customs boss said this on Friday while decorating some newly promoted officers of the service in Abuja. Ali said customs officers who wish to remain in service, must learn to live within their earnings as the remuneration package of the service, if well managed is enough for officers to survive.

Former 2nd Vice-President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Monday Ubani, has explained what the fraud indictment against the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Air peace, Allen Onyema by the US government really means. Ubani explained that the indictment doesn’t mean that Onyema is guilty but an indication that a case of fraud has been established against him.

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has described CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema as “a profoundly good man and a patriot”, and not a fraudster. Fani-Kayode said this on Saturday via his Twitter handle, stressing that he believes Onyema will weather the storm.

