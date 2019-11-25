Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th November 2019

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media says Allen Onyema, embattled CEO of Air peace had an ulterior motive when he evacuated Nigerians stranded in South Africa during the xenophobic attacks free of charge. According to the presidential aide, she had a strong hunch that the Air Peace CEO, who was recently indicted in a multi-million Naira fraud case by the US Department of Justice, was up to something.

More than 19 cows have been struck dead by lightning at Iba in Ifelodun local government area of Osun state, according to NAN. It was gathered that some herdsmen were rearing their cattle on the field around Apala area of the town when the strange incident happened. Adekunle Oyedeji, the monarch of the town, has therefore asked the herdsmen to burn all the dead cows in order to avoid an epidemic outbreak.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that both security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been instructed not to allow Dino Melaye return to the senate. The appeal court had annulled the February election of Melaye and ordered a fresh one which held on November 16, an exercise that was declared inconclusive while a supplementary poll fixed for November 30. Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the PDP, while speaking on Saturday expressed worry that INEC might not conduct a free and fair election.

The Nigerian movie industry has yet again be thrown into mourn as it loses one of its own, Theodore Anyanji. The popular Nollywood actor, director and producer, Theodore Anyanji, was said to have died on Saturday at a prayer healing church in Festac, Lagos State. The deceases was said to have been battling heart and kidney disease.

Ameer Sarkee, a young man is contesting for the post of women leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano state, to the amazement of many Nigerians. A poster on Sarkee for the position is currently trending on social media with many users debating about the very unusual development. The position for women leader should be naturally held by a woman but Sarkee’s aspiration for the position has left many wondering what he intends to achieve with it.

A plastic production factory, Multipak, has been sealed by Lagos State following a ghastly accident. The factory which is located in Oregun, Lagos State, was sealed for violation of safety rules and regulations, poor housekeeping and lack of signage which led to the untimely death of one Femi Olatunde, a factory worker who got his head stocked while operating one of the machines. According to Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Mojola, the State had declared a zero-tolerance on factories and private organisations that violate safety rules and regulations.

The Federal government of Nigeria plans on investing N50 billion into the creative industry to ensure the industry survives. This was made known by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture. Lai Mohammed disclosed this at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday.

The senator sponsoring the hate speech bill, Aliyu Abdullahi, says the aspect of the death penalty will be amended to suit the wishes of Nigerians. Abdullahi disclosed this via a statement in Abuja on Sunday. According to Abdullahi, the bill will be fine-tuned to reflect the views and sentiments of Nigerians. The lawmaker said that the upper legislative chamber of the country will give room for contributions and input by critics and supporters of the bill.

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has bowed to opposition from the public and changed the topic for the upcoming international conference on witchcraft.

These are our newspaper headlines for today; Monday, 25th November.

