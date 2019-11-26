Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines today; Tuesday, 26th November.
Yahaya Bello Is A Governor With Swag: Deputy
Edward Onoja, deputy governor of Kogi state, has described the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello as a “governor with swag”. The Kogi state deputy governor said this in a tweet on Sunday, while describing Bello as his “boss, leader and friend”.
Woman kills Son To Punish Husband In Osogbo
A woman identified as Rukayat Abdulrahman, has allegedly killed her three-year-old son in Osogbo, Osun State. According to reports, the woman confessed to throwing their only child, Ganiyu, into the well at their residence at Olorunosebi community, Kola Balogun area of Osogbo, on Sunday, November 17. The husband was said to have approached a Sharia Court for separation but the court gave the couple three months to go and resolve their differences before it could grant a separation.
Where I Got The Money To Set Up Airpeace — Allen Onyema
Embattled businessman and owner of Air Peace, Allen Onyema who was recently indicted in the United States for multi-million dollar fraud, has left both supporters and critics wondering about the actual source of his wealth. The U.S. Department of Justice said Onyema was indicted by a grand jury on several counts of criminal charges bordering on identity theft, bank fraud and money laundering. The Air Peace CEO is facing the charges alongside Ejiroghene Eghagha, the airline’s head of finance and administration.
Yari Writes Zamfara Gov Over Unpaid Allowance, Pension
Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara state, has written to Bello Matawalle, his successor, over none payment of his outstanding allowance and pension. In a letter dated October 17 addressed to the governor, the former governor said the N10 million monthly upkeep allowance, duly entitled to him has only been paid twice since he left the office.
Police Arrest 6 Suspects Over Death Of Kogi Women Leader
The spokesman for the command, DSP William Aya revealed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lokoja on Monday. According to Aya, the suspects were brought in on Friday, and they have started interrogating the suspects to know their involvement in the death of the woman. The deceased, a former councillor was set ablaze at her residence at Ochadamu, by hoodlums on 18th November, after the governorship election in the state. Aya stated further that the outcome of the investigation would be made public as soon as it is completed.
Activist, Gwamnishu Harrison Rescues Girl Fed With Cockroaches, Faeces (Photos)
An 11-year-old house help who was allegedly repeatedly assaulted and fed with cockroaches and faeces by her boss has been rescued by activist Gwamnishu Harrison in Awka, Anambra State. The girl who is receiving medical attention at Amaku General Hospital in Awka was rescued from the dungeon where she laid helpless with wounds and scars all over her face and body. He shared the story on social media and it has been picked up as something of great disturbance.
I Will Love To Meet Robber Who Raped Me – Ibru
Nollywood actress, Elvis Ibru, has shared that she would love to meet the armed robber that raped her back in 2014. Speaking during an interview with NAN, she added that even if the experience wasn’t her fault, she is sure of meeting the robber someday.
Video: New Way Ladies Bleach Their Skin Emerges Online
A video has surfaced online showing the new way women bleach their skin. The video showed a young lady lying down in what looked like a bathtub filled with concentrated liquid content and being scooped unto her dark skin which in no time began to change into another color. The video has since caused uproar online as many social media users have taken to the comment section of the handle that shared the video to ask why anyone would want to go through such all in the name of skin bleaching.
Buhari Orders Investigation Into Gruesome Murder Of Kogi PDP Women Leader
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a full and thorough investigation into the gruesome murder of madam, Achejuh Abuah, PDP women leader in Kogi state who was killed during the November 16th gubernatorial poll in the state. She was burnt alive by suspected APC supporters while celebrating the re-emergence of Yahaya Bello as the governor of the state.
Those were our newspaper headlines today; Tuesday, 26th November.