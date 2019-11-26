Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines today; Tuesday, 26th November.

Edward Onoja, deputy governor of Kogi state, has described the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello as a “governor with swag”. The Kogi state deputy governor said this in a tweet on Sunday, while describing Bello as his “boss, leader and friend”.

A woman identified as Rukayat Abdulrahman, has allegedly killed her three-year-old son in Osogbo, Osun State. According to reports, the woman confessed to throwing their only child, Ganiyu, into the well at their residence at Olorunosebi community, Kola Balogun area of Osogbo, on Sunday, November 17. The husband was said to have approached a Sharia Court for separation but the court gave the couple three months to go and resolve their differences before it could grant a separation.

Embattled businessman and owner of Air Peace, Allen Onyema who was recently indicted in the United States for multi-million dollar fraud, has left both supporters and critics wondering about the actual source of his wealth. The U.S. Department of Justice said Onyema was indicted by a grand jury on several counts of criminal charges bordering on identity theft, bank fraud and money laundering. The Air Peace CEO is facing the charges alongside Ejiroghene Eghagha, the airline’s head of finance and administration.

Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara state, has written to Bello Matawalle, his successor, over none payment of his outstanding allowance and pension. In a letter dated October 17 addressed to the governor, the former governor said the N10 million monthly upkeep allowance, duly entitled to him has only been paid twice since he left the office.

Those were our newspaper headlines today; Tuesday, 26th November.