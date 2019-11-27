Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th November 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes has arrested Emmanuel Oluwaniyi, the controller of Kirikiri Maximum Prison over his alleged involvement in helping Hope Aroke, a convicted internet fraudster, serving a 24-year jail term to receive treatment outside the prison.

Arrested alongside the controller is Hemeson Edwin, head of the medical center at Kirikiri Prison, who is alleged to have presented an exaggerated medical reports that warranted the referral for Aroke to be treated outside the facility.

In a statement, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the agency, said, “The suspects have given useful information to the Commission about their alleged involvement in the crime. ”

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for labour and employment has shared a video of President Muhammadu Buhari saying he will never run for third term.

In the video shared via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Buhari said he swore by the Holy book which he believes in, and also will go by the constitution which only allows for two terms.

The president according to the minister was speaking at event on Friday.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has dared former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido to publicly bring forth evidence indicting him in the Malabu Oil scandal he(Lamido) alleged recently.

Jonathan made this known while reacting to a media report credited to Lamido, accusing the ex-President of passive interest in the November 16 governorship race won by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to Lamido, Jonathan sacrificed the PDP to buy peace from the President Muhammad Buhari-led government who has vowed to unravel the circumstances surrounding the Malabu oil deal.

Witchcraft conference, UNN

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) says Christians will benefit from the controversial interdisciplinary conference on witchcraft being organised in the university.

According to the University, the conference is not a gathering of witches, while urging the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to attend the event.

Former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Tsav has said that most Nigerian politicians do not believe in God.

The former police commissioner said this on Tuesday in a statement personally signed by him and made available to Newsmen in Makurdi.

He said, “Our politicians do not believe in God and the nothingness of this world. They don’t even think of death.

The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, has expelled six students for assaulting a fellow student.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by Adegbenro Adebanjo, deputy director of corporate communications of the institution.

Malachy Asadu, a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, Enugu state has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

According to report, the priest was kidnapped on Monday along Imilike-Nsukka road in Nsukka local government area.

The Lagos State Police Command arraigned 34-year-old Chineye Nwankwo before an Ikeja Magistrate Court on Monday, November 25, for allegedly selling her one-day-old baby for N300,000.

Mrs Nwankwo was arraigned alongside the buyer, a 49-year-old Happiness Bini, who was charged with unlawful adoption of a baby.