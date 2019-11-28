Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines today, Thursday, 28th, November.

The conference on witchcraft, holding at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has kicked off on Monday with a Catholic priest, Innocent Enweh, saying the opening prayer. The controversial two-day conference, being organised by Professor B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy and Research in UNN, held against opposition from various quarters. Members of the university community, students of the institution, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, had vehemently opposed the programme.

Nigerian footballer, Odion Jude Ighalo had stirred a little uproar on Twitter on Tuesday, after he shared a photo of himself all cozy with the caption: “Favour is better than labour”. The Super Eagles player’s position quickly started a riot among some Nigerians on the microblogging platform, saying the international footballer was wrong to rate ‘favour’ over ‘labour’. Ighalo who must have shared the tweet from his personal experience was forced to agree with those criticising him, saying the reverse was the case.

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their outrage over reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn a 14 count charge filed against a former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Madueke, along with Ben Otti, Nnamdi Okonkwo, Stanley Lawson, and others. Since the news broke on Tuesday, many Nigerians have taken to various social media platforms especially microblogging platforms, Twitter to tongue-lash the anti-graft agency and the present government. Some have gone ahead to allege that, dropping the charges against the former petroleum minister was the price for former President Goodluck Jonathan “allowing the All Progressives Congress, APC win Bayelsa state in the just concluded governorship election in the state.”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has debunked reports that it has dropped charges against a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke and others. According to the commission, the charge is still before Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court, Lagos and was dismissed at no time. In a statement on Wednesday morning, the commission said it only took a prosecutorial decision to split initial 14-count charge to enable separate arraignment of defendants.

Recall that Blackface has always accused his former musical group member, Tuface Idibia, of stealing his song ‘African Queen’ and copying his pattern. Tuface then slammed the former with an N50m lawsuit bordering on defamation of character and the duo appeared at the Ikeja high court today. However, the duo finally reached a compromise and agreed to settle out of court. They then signed an undisclosed agreement at the court shortly after agreeing to the settlement.

An Ibadan-based businessman, Saheed Eniola, has told a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan that his wife, Kafayat, has been caught at different times sleeping with his younger brother. He said on Monday that the alleged amorous relationship between his wife and his brother had caused disharmony in his extended family. Saheed was responding to a divorce suit filed by his wife before the court presided over by Chief Ademola Odunade.

A police Sergeant identified as Paul Joseph has reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself.The deceased police officer shown as attached to Access Bank branch at Ahiara Junction in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo State, said to be due to be promoted to the rank of inspector.Joseph reportedly shot and killed himself on Wednesday over alleged frustrations of life.

Doyin Okupe, a former spokesperson on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has explained why it is possible that the North may rule Nigeria forever. According to Okupe, the inability of states in the South to unite irrespective of their differences presents the North the opportunity to rule Nigeria “for perpetuity.” He made

Those were our newspaper headlines today, Thursday, 28th, November.