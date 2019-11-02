Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd November 2019

These are our Newspaper Today headlines today: 2nd November

The Lagos state police command has announced the rescue of 15 inmates from an “illegal” prayer house at Ijegun Isheri area of the state. This was confirmed by Bala Elkana, the state police public relations officer, adding that they met some of the inmates in chains at the prayer house, known as Blessings of Goodness Healing Church. The police spokesperson said some of the inmates were brought by their families to seek spiritual help from mental illness and other diseases.

President Muhammadu Buhari had said that Federal Government employees not captured on the Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS), platform by 31st Oct. 2019 would no longer receive their salaries. The president said this when he presented the 2020 budget proposal before the National Assembly on October 8, 2019. However, ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, in a phone interview with Vanguard, said the union had decided to maintain status quo, pending further meetings.

The Ekiti State Police Command has announced the arrest Noel Davies(54), who allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 12-year- old daughter. The Ekiti State Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said the suspect was arrested on October 29, 2019, after perpetuating the crime for 3 years. According to the police spokesperson, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

The Court of Appeal in Kaduna has just nullified the election of Kano State lawmaker, Jibrin Abdulmumin, Daily Nigerian newspaper reports. According to the paper, the decision followed the nullification of elections in two local government areas of Kiru/Bebeji Constituency. The appeal court is said to have ordered fresh elections in the constituency, adding that the judgement delivered by Adejoje Adepoju followed an observation by the court that the final result contained in Form EC (8)E as submitted for the constituency was mutilated.

One Ojo Azeez(32), a member of a three-man gang allegedly involved in using master keys to start and steal cars from car parks, has told the trial court that he was schooled in prison on a more serious crime. Ojo, who was sent to Kirikiri prison in 2018 for six months for stealing a battery, regretted that the experience didn’t reform him. Ojo was said to have been arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of police Intelligence Response Team on October 18, 2019 at Okokomaiko, Ojo area of Lagos following an intelligence report that members of a car-snatching gang were living in an uncompleted building in the area.

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded one Ayobami Isiaka(24), in a correctional facility, pending legal advice. The police charged Isiaka with culpable homicide after he was said to have grabbed the deceased one-year-old child from his mother’s back before slamming him on the hard floor. Magistrate T.A. Agbona, who refused to take Isiaka’s plea, ordered that he be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Ikoyi.

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), evaded a question bordering on a petition against Bola Tinubu over allegations of bullion vans loaded with cash entering his residence. Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set tongues wagging after viral pictures on social media showed two bullion vans being driven into his Bourdillon residence in Lagos on the eve of the February 23rd presidential election.

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to patronise locally-made products and services in order to grow the country’s economy. Buhari said this on Friday as he declared the 2019 Edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair open. The 33rd edition of the fair which has the theme: “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value.” is being promoted by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will run till Nov. 10 at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos.

