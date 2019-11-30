Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines today; Saturday, 30th November.

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, who was the chairman of the committee on local and foreign debts in the 8th senate, has explained why lawmakers rejected a $29.96 billion loan request from President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Sani, in a statement on Friday, the Senate rejected the request by the President to save Nigeria from being ”recolonised by creditor banks”.

Buhari had forwarded the request captured in the federal government’s 2016-2018 external borrowing plan to the upper legislative chamber in 2016.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the national assembly to focus on more pressing Nigerian issues like poverty, bad roads, unemployment and leave the social media and hate speech bills.

Samson Ayokunle, CAN president, said this in a statement by Samuel Kwamkur, the national director, legal and public affairs of the association, in Abuja, on Thursday.

According to him, both bills have generated fear among Nigerians, and bad wind that will bring no one any good.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians to be on guard as there are many expired rice in the market.

According to NAFDAC, some businessmen and traders have since started revalidating expired rice and also repackaging local rice as foreign variety. The agency while issuing the warning on Thursday said that expired and caked rice contain molds and microorganism that cause diseases which are of immense public health concern.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker Dino Melaye has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) demanding the electoral body to maintain status quo.

In a letter written on his behalf by his lawyer, Ricky Tarfa & Co and signed by Rilwan I. Idris, Melaye told INEC that there was a pending suit before Justice Ekwo of the Federal High Court 5, Abuja. The suit, according to the letter dated November 28, was accompanied by motions for an interim and interlocutory injunction restraining the Commission from proceeding with the supplementary elections of the Kogi West Senatorial District.

A South African police officer, Austin Luciano Reynold(24), has been found guilty of the murder of Ebuka Okoli, a Nigerian. The police constable was said to have murdered Okoli in Durban, Kwa Zulu Natal, in 2018. According to report, Okoli was shot at close range during an unauthorised raid by Reynold in the community where he resides.

Reynold was said to have been handcuffed, robbed by the police officer who was off duty at the time of the raid.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said there wouldn’t be any postponement of Saturday’s Kogi West Senatorial supplementary poll. This was disclosed by Rotimi L. Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, in an interview with Daily Trust in Abuja on Thursday.

He said there were no reasons why the November 16 elections should be cancelled or the Saturday’s re-run postponed.

Femi Adeshina, Media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that Buhari wants nothing from the country.

Adesina said this at an event in honor of the President in Abuja, according to NAN.

The presidential aide said Buhari is only interested in making Nigeria greater and wants nothing in return.

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has been accused by some chairmen of the party of causing the crisis rocking Edo state.

In a statement issued on Friday, the state chairmen of the party passed a vote of no confidence on Oshiomhole, saying his suspension has been confirmed by both his ward and local government party…

