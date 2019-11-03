Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd November 2019

Ikengboju Gboluga, the lawmaker representing Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency in Ondo state, has appointed 60 personal aides because of their contributions to his election victory.

Israel Fagbemigun, the lawmaker’s media consultant, said the appointments of party members were for theirn contributions to his election.

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, on Saturday, admitted the presence of evil spirits in the Government House.

The governor made the statement at the Province of the Niger, Anglican Prayer Rally of Anambra State (APRAS) 2019, with the theme “The Righteous shall Flourish like Palm Tree”, held at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme square, Awka Anambra state.

Obiano, who spoke through the secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwubelu said there are evil spirits in the state house.

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where he successfully completed Umrah service, lesser hajj, for the UK.

Buhari left Saudi Arabia and boarded his presidential jet at Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, at exactly 1;30pm before taking off at exactly 3.05pm.The president was accompanied on the trip by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Prof. Babagana Zulum of Borno.

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has denied any involvement in the attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki and Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu at the home of Adams Oshiomhole.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Musa Ebhomeni, Shaibu described the incident as ‘unfortunate.’

He said: “The Governor, his deputy, Oba of Lagos and their entourage were at the gate of the National Chairman of our great party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to pay him the usual homage since they were in his domain.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has condemned the attack on the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, himself and other guests at the residence of former Governor of the State and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The governor, while speaking to journalists after the incident, condemned the violence, adding that it was a shame that such could happen at the residence of the National Chairman of the ruling party in the state and at the national level.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has promised that his men would be professional and neutral during the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

The IGP said this on Saturday at an event held in his honour by the Lafia Progressive Forum, NAN reports.

Adamu said the police would draw from its experiences in the 2019 general election to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the two states.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege has aired his support for the closure of Nigeria’s borders by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omo Agege said the border closure is for the interest of the country, adding that Senators and members of House of Representatives are fully in support of the action.

Omo-Agege made this known in his keynote at the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Conference on Friday in Abuja.

Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 presidential election, has said people in power are never told the truth.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state said this on Friday, when he appeared as a guest speaker at the first convocation of Chrisland University, Abeokuta.

Speaking on ‘Creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship: A critical intersection for economic development in Africa’, Obi said the challenges besetting the country are many. He said, “The truth is that in Nigeria, the problem is over 75%.

The country has been criminalised. Quote me, I am talking from experience of somebody.

Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice has declared support for the incumbent governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello over his second term ambition.

This is coming a day after fellow singer, Jaywon endorsed the governor for a second term in office.

9ice was hosted by Kogi state governor Bello at the government house where they displayed the 4+4 symbol in his office