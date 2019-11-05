Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today; Tuesday, 5th November.

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has accused politicians of being the cause of unemployment in the country. The monarch said this when he spoke on Saturday during the convocation ceremony of Edo University, Iyamho in Etsako West local government area of the state. According to the Oba, the rate of unemployment is “worrisome”, adding that politicians keep the youth in their pockets by enticing them with money instead of providing them with resources that will aid their contribution to the economy.

The general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman says he is considering standing as surety for Omoyele Sowore, convener of Revolutionnow movement. Sowore has been in detention since he was picked up by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in August. He was first granted bail on the 4th of October by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, but his counsel, Mr Femi Falana described the conditions as too stringent and untenable.

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has commended efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to attract more foreign investments into the country. Speaking with newsmen in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Bugudu said rather than ciritise the president, he should be commended for his untiring efforts to boost the nation’s economy through massive influx of foreign capital.

The Nigeria Customs Service Comptroller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, Mustapha Sarkin Kebbi, ‎says rice smuggled have become extremely desperate as a result of the border closure. He revealed that smugglers have turned to re-packaging foreign rice in made-in-Nigerian rice bags. According to the Comptroller, the Nigerian Customs would continue to protect the borders from unpatriotic citizens who are hellbent on harming Nigeria’s economy.

The Imo state monarchs have said they are in support of the decision of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, appeal the Federal High court judgment that ordered Senator Rochas Okorocha be issued with the certificate of return for Imo west senatorial district. The monarchs, led by Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, in Owerri, made this known via his Media consultant Kennedy Eweama.

Gaarba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on media and publicity has said that Nigerians should be happy that they have a leader like Buhari who the world respects. The spokesperson who appeared as a guest on a Channels TV programme on Sunday, added that Buhari’s name can “fetch a lot of good things” for the country.

The Court of Appeal in Kaduna has sacked an All Progressives Congress(APC) Lawmaker and Kano Assembly House Leader, Alhassan Doguwa. The Daily Nigerian newspaper reports that the court in a unanimous judgement nullified the entire election in the two local government areas represented by Mr Doguwa represents. The Kano lawmaker represents Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that it would almost be impossible to end kidnapping because of its commercialisation. The governor said this when Rotary District Governor 9141 Nigeria paid him a visit at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday.

Rochas Okorocha, a former Imo State governor, and senator representing Imo West, has said there is no such thing as Igbo presidency in Nigeria. The lawmaker said this while speaking during the weekend in Kano.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Speaker of the federal House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, thrilled a large crowd with their amazing football skills during the opening of a mini stadium in Surulere area of Lagos state. In the now-viral video, the duo started with amazing ball jog before going on to showcase some 1-2 passing move that ultimately resulted in Gbajabiamila doing some footwork before going on to beat the helpless goalkeeper with a deft touch.

Those were our newspaper headlines for today; Tuesday, 5th November.