Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th November 2019

Chief Of Staff Is More ‘Powerful’ Than Vice President Position : Lawmaker Federal lawmaker and owner of NairaBet, Oloye Akin Alabi has said that the position of a chief of staff is more powerful than the vice president in a presidential system of government. According to Alabi, representing Egbeda Ona-Ara federal constituency of Oyo state at the House of Representatives, the chief of staff is the assistant president. Buhari Committed To Ending Medical Tourism: Minister Olororunnimbe Mamora, minister of state for health, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhariis resolved to bring an end to medical tourism. Mamora said this on Monday in Abuja when a team from CPL Medical Group Limited, a local engineering company engaged in the rehabilitation of teaching hospitals in the country, paid him a visit, NAN reports.

hospital environment and bad attitude of workers were largely responsible for medical tourism in the country.

Bianca Ojukwu, wife of late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu has reacted to the absence of the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano at the second memorial lecture of her husband.

Mrs Ojukwu expressed her disappointment during the lecture at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) Igbariam, Anambra State on Monday. Speaking shortly after the memorial lecture by Prof. Kingsley Muoghalu, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bianca said Obiano was one of the greatest beneficiaries of Ojukwu’s legacy.

arrest-killer-cultists.html”>Wild Jubilation In Imo Community As Police Arrest Killer Cultists

There was serious jubilation in a community in Imo community after police arrest killer cultists. The suspected cultist, Chukwuemeka Ezerie (aka Small Evil) was nabbed in Ilile Autonomous Community in Ohaji Egbema council area of Imo State on Tuesday by operative of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) Unit of the Police Command.

nigeria-ekweremadu.html”>Igbos Not Happy With Their Position In Nigeria: Ekweremadu

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Monday declared that Igbos are unhappy with their position in Nigeria, adding that there are more than enough reasons for them to be unsatisfied with the system. Ekweremadu said this during the second Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Memorial Lecture at the Igbariam campus of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

Ekweremadu, who was chairman of the occasion, said this unsatisfaction is the reason why the group are constantly agitating for better.

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had said that President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over Nigeria from wherever he is.

Oshiomhole, a former Edo state governor made this known while speaking on the signing of the production sharing contract (PSC) amendment bill by the president. Buhari, who is currently in London for a 2-week ‘private trip’, signed the bill at the Abuja House in London on Monday – whipping up sentiments among Nigerians on various social media platforms.

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has launched the state government free feeding programme, covering about 6,800 public primary schools across the state. According to reports, the programme is a critical component of the administration’s free and compulsory education policy which targets inclusiveness for vulnerable children, girl child education and integration of Qur’anic education schools into mainstream formal education.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan says the country has been severally shortchanged through deals in the power sector. Speaking on Monday, when the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Joseph Chiedu Ugbo, led a delegation on a visit to the National Assembly, Abuja, Lawan said the Senate and House Committees through the instrument of oversight will ensure the prudent application of all funds channelled to the power sector.

Former presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Kingsley Moghalu, has asked Nigeria’s former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, to speak up about the genocide and other atrocities committed against the Igbo people during the civil war.

Speaking at the second memorial lecture of Dim Odemegwu Ojukwu on Monday, Moghalu said Gowon still had the opportunity to do so.

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction over the journey embarked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari to London to present the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) bill for the president to assent.