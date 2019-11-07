Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines today; Thursday, 7th November

Akin Alabi, a federal lawmaker and owner of indigenous sports betting company, Nairabet, earned himself the anger of some Nigerians when he posited that the Chief of Staff position is more powerful than the vice president. In a few tweets on Tuesday, the Reps member said:, “Whether you like it or not, in a presidential system of government (eg, US, Nigeria), the post of the Chief of Staff is more “powerful” than that of the Vice President. He is the assistant President. The Vice President is a stand-in for the president.”

Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), counsel to Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, says he has met conditions of the embattled Sahara Reporters Publisher and will be released on Wednesday. The renowned lawyer made this known at a federal high court in Abuja while asking for an adjournment of the case between Sowore and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Following the ban of all activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia, a man, Sergei Klimov has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for organising activities and prayer meetings. The religious group was banned in the country as it has been tagged an extremist organisation. The Russia State prosecutors had reportedly called for an even tougher seven-year sentence after accusing Klimov of heading a covert Jehovah’s Witness cell in Tomsk, recruiting new believers and collecting charitable donations.

Raymond Dokpesi, the chairman of Daar Communications Plc, says he has been treated like a plague since his name appeared on the looters’ list released by the ministry of information. The media mogul said this on Tuesday during cross-examination at the FCT high court in Apo.

Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour, has lambasted Ben Nwabueze over his comment on the supreme court’s dismissal of Atiku Abubakar’s appeal. Atiku, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had his suit against the election of Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) thrown out after a long litigation at Tribunal, appeal court, and Supreme Court.

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly sacked 35 aides working in the office of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. According to Daily Nigerian, Buhari, who is in the UK for a two-week private visit approved the sack of the aides on Tuesday. Some of the sacked staffs include senior special assistants, special assistants, personal assistants, technical assistants, and some whose appointments were approved in August.

Ann Grace Aguti, the Ugandan woman who went viral for marrying three men at the same time, has reportedly denied the three men sex after revealing that she is now a Christian and as such wants to chart a new course for her life. According to News Vision, a Ugandan newspaper, the now-born again woman said since she has turned a new leaf, she has now been able to save more because of less responsibility and expectation from her.

A bill seeking to send any lecturer caught sexually harassing a student to 14-year- imprisonment has scaled the second reading on the floor of the Nigerian senate. The bill was sponsored by the deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze has called out Nigerian premier bank, First Bank, in a new video he made just outside the bank. Freeze made the video after his card was stuck in the ATM and he was asked to come back the following day to retrieve it. The OAP pointe out that the pitfalls of ATM machines ultimately affects ‘cashless policy’ the Nigerian government is pushing for.

