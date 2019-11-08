Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today; Friday, 8th November

The Federal Government has declared Monday, November 11th as Public Holiday to mark the 2019 Eid-el-Maulud in commemoration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. This was made known by Mr Mohammed Manga, Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. According to him, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion and enjoined them to live within the virtues and teachings of the Prophet.

Security aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo were said to have beaten up one Abayomi Adeshida, a photojournalist with The Vanguard, on Thursday morning, in Abuja. According to TheCable, the incident took place at the banquet hall of the presidential villa where the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), chaired by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, organised a summit. The assaulted photographer was said to have been taking photographs of the vice president at the exhibition stand when Department of State Services (DSS) operatives pounced on him as Osinbajo was being presented a copy of the magazine as a souvenir.D

A Twitter user with the handle @stravensky7 has taken to the microblogging platform to recount how a deceased woman was made to stand at her own funeral. @stravensky7, who shared a photo of the deceased lady looking well dressed and even sporting sunglasses and a handbag didn’t reveal where the unusual funeral took place. He, however, hailed the ‘standing in peace’ as important from the conventional method.

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing is overrated and not too bright. The former minister was reacting to a statement by Fashola that “Nigerian roads are not as bad as they are portrayed.

