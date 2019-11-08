Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today; Friday, 8th November
Breaking!!! FG Declares Monday Public Holiday
The Federal Government has declared Monday, November 11th as Public Holiday to mark the 2019 Eid-el-Maulud in commemoration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. This was made known by Mr Mohammed Manga, Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. According to him, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion and enjoined them to live within the virtues and teachings of the Prophet.
Breaking!!! Osinbajo’s Aides Beat Up Journalist In Aso Rock
Security aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo were said to have beaten up one Abayomi Adeshida, a photojournalist with The Vanguard, on Thursday morning, in Abuja. According to TheCable, the incident took place at the banquet hall of the presidential villa where the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), chaired by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, organised a summit. The assaulted photographer was said to have been taking photographs of the vice president at the exhibition stand when Department of State Services (DSS) operatives pounced on him as Osinbajo was being presented a copy of the magazine as a souvenir.D
Dead Lady Made To Stand At Her Own Funeral (Viewer Discretion)
A Twitter user with the handle @stravensky7 has taken to the microblogging platform to recount how a deceased woman was made to stand at her own funeral. @stravensky7, who shared a photo of the deceased lady looking well dressed and even sporting sunglasses and a handbag didn’t reveal where the unusual funeral took place. He, however, hailed the ‘standing in peace’ as important from the conventional method.
Fashola Is Shallow, Limited, Intellectually Dishonest, Overrated, Says Fani Kayode
Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing is overrated and not too bright. The former minister was reacting to a statement by Fashola that “Nigerian roads are not as bad as they are portrayed.
Nigerians Bash Fashola For Saying Nigerian Roads Are Not Bad
Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing has come under severe backlash after he said that roads in the country are not as bad as they’re portrayed.Fashola, a former governor of Lagos, while speaking to State House correspondents after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council(FEC) said that “Nigerian roads are not as bad as they are portrayed to”.
18-Year-Old Comedian Beaten Blue-Black Over Homosexuality
An 18-year-old South African comedian identified as Bobo was left with bruises after he was beaten for being gay after a performance at DJ Bongs’ event in Durban, South Africa. Bobo who hit fame after his comedy videos went viral, almost lost his left eye after he mercilessly beaten by some men. Bobo’s friend who shared the video on Facebook,said it was a hate crime assault which centred on his sexuality.
Man Performs DNA Tests On His 3 Children; Hides Result From Wife
A Nigerian woman has expressed her sadness after finding out that her husband carried out DNA tests on their three children. According to the woman who shared her story via twitter with the handle @folakemimighty, she said she stumbled on the results in her husband’s closets. She said she feels betrayed because she has never cheated on her husband and wondered why he would carry out such an action.
Full List Of Osinbajo’s Aides Sacked By President Buhari
35 aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo were reportedly sacked on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari, and issued with disengagement letters on Wednesday.
Has Your Intelligence Reduced?, Reno Omokri AsksFashola
Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has queried if Babatunde Fashola‘s, minister for works and housing, intelligence has reduced for saying that Nigerian roads are not as bad as they are portrayed. Speaking via his Twitter handle, he further queried why the former governor would say that the roads are not that bad.
Fani Kayode Says Osinbajo Has Been Reduced To A Houseboy
Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has taken to his Twitter handle to highlight 11 solid reasons he feels vice-president Yemi OsinbajoOsinbajo has been reduced to a houseboy in Aso rock, Abuja.
