Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th November 2019

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has not commenced the sale of the 2020/21 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application forms. This was made known by the board’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, hs declared that corruption in the country has “been driven under the table.”The minister said this at a town hall meeting in Abuja on Thursday, stressing that although the war against corruption has been fought before, this is the first time that it is being backed by a stron political will. He said President Muhammadu Buhari, who is known for his “honour, dignity and incorruptibility”, is personally leading the fight.

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, on Friday, said his administration would correct its mistakes and uplift the living standard of the people in the next four years. El-rufai said this when he received some All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the state who visited to congratulate him on his victory at the Court of Appeal in the case challenging the state governorship election results.

Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi and the deputy chairman of the National Food Security Council (NFSC), has said that the price of rice will come down before Christmas. According to the governor while speaking with NAN in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, the council which is chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari says it is aware of the current high prices of rice.

The presidency has explained why some aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo were sacked on Wednesday. In a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, on Friday, he said President Muhammadu Buhari cut down the number of his Osinbajo’s aides to save cost of governance.

A 25-year marriage between Kikelomo and her husband, Joseph Ogundele was on Friday dissolved by an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court. According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the marriage was dissolved on grounds of frequent beating, provocation, no rest of mind and destruction of her property by her husband. Kikelomo, 40, a resident of No. 10, Omisanjana in Ado-Ekiti, had explained to the court that she left her husband sometime in 2014 and remarried in 2018.

David Lyon, the All Progressive Congress gubernatorial candidate for the November 16 poll in Bayelsa state, has called on the state residents to collect ‘their money’ from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the state but cast their votes for the APC. Speaking during his campaign rally in Okpoama Town, the country home of former governor of the state Chief Timipre Sylva, he explained that instead of PDP to develop the state, it is busy stockpiling the money for the governorship poll.

A ccording to reports, popular human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has gone on hunger strike to demand for his release from the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS).According to his lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), the activist has protested, by refusing to eat any food, his continued detention by the Department of State Services despite a court order sanctioning his immediate release. Sowore, who has been detained for 98 days by the DSS has been granted bail twice by the federal high court in Abuja.

Ovation Magazine boss, Chief Dele Momodu has urged the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to remain loyal to his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari. The Vice President has been the talk of the town following reports that the president sacked some of his aides. Although the VP’s camp has denied the reports, some Nigerians have continued to mock and urge the vice president to resign. Reacting to the current situation, the veteran journalist urged Osinbajo to remain loyal to his boss regardless of the situation.

