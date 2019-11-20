Nigerian Passport Will Add Value If Burna Boy Wins Grammy: Teni

Nigerian singer, Teni Akpata known popularly Teni says the Nigerian passport may add some value should her colleague, Burna Boy win a Grammy award.

The singer said this shortly after the ‘Ye’ singer was nominated for the 62nd annual Grammy award for “World Best Album” category for his work, “African Giant”.

This nomination has sparked excitement among Nigerians and Africans alike in the music industry, with the hope that Burna Boy may, in fact, bring home the award.

Colleagues such as Davido, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Din Jazzy, KCee, among others have since taken to various social media platforms to express their excitement and of course congratulations to the man of the moment.

Teni speaking further on the nomination said, “After @burnaboy wins the Grammy’s Naija Passport fit get small value. ”