Nigerian Pastor Busted In Sex Trafficking Ring

Some Nigerians suspected to be members of a sex trafficking ring will on Wednesday face trial in France.

Stanley Omoregie, a pastor, is said to be part of the 24 suspects accused of forcing women in Nigeria into prostitution in Europe.

According to reports, a gang in Italy and England have been busted.

The one in Italy was busted after an investigation by the police in Lyon, following a tip-off that the pastor was exploiting several sex workers who lived in apartments he owned.

In the transcript of a conversation submitted to the court, Omoregie is reportedly heard saying he wanted “those with beautiful bodies, who can be controlled, not those that cause problems”.

The cleric, has, however, denied the charges.

The prosecution has presented him as the kingpin of a family-based syndicate made up of 10 women and 14 men, including one of Europe’s most wanted women, Jessica Edosomwan, accused of recruiting destitute women in Nigeria for the sex trade in Lyon, Nimes and Montpellier.