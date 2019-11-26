Nigerian Singer, Adekunle Gold Ridicules US Embassy In Nigeria (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold

Nigerian Afro-pop singer Adekunle Gold has dragged the United States Embassy in Nigeria after visiting the US Embassy in the UK.

The singer must have had a terrifying and humiliating experience with the US embassy in Nigeria as he took to the Instagram story features to share his experience.

Adekunle Gold called out the US embassy in Nigeria and told them to take note of how he was treated like a respectable person with no one threatening him with a gun to his head.

Sharing the moment, he wrote: “US Embassy in Nigeria, can you see your mate? Free WiFi sef and nobody has a gun to my head to turn off my phone. Our own must be hard sha.”

