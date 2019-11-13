Nigerian Singer, RaymondFix Slams Igbo Girls Over Their Love For Money

by Valerie Oke
Singer Raymond Fix
Singer Raymond Fix

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, RaymondFix, has advised men dating Igbo girls not to brag about their dad’s wealth because the girl might end up dating both of them at the same time.

Read Also: Kwara state policeman sparks outrage after saying ‘Igbos are fools, their girls are prostitutes, I slept with 3 last night’

The singer then concluded by saying he made the statement out of personal experience.

He wrote:

Raymond Fix is a super talented artist that has been writing and singing at the tender age of 11. After a few self-taught lessons in different studios, he began to explore the depths of his music while in high-school as a member of a now-defunct music group called Peacemakers.

RaymondFix
