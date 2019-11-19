Nigerian Singer, Simi Speaks On State Of Nigeria Music Industry

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has opened up about the state of the music industry.

Taking to Twitter, the artiste wrote what she thinks the problem of the music scene in Nigeria is and how to solve them.

In a series of Twitter posts, she noted that Nigerian musicians are forced to cater to the same audience and switch their sounds to feed them.

According to the ‘Joromi’ singer, artists are forced to be versatile even when they have their own original sounds, as musical legends are usually monotonous in their sounds.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “I think one of the most trying things Naija artistes deal with is that we are mostly catering to the same audience. We don’t want to have to, but the structure of the industry makes it inevitable. We expect the same people to like Rap, street music, soul, pop, indie. It’s strange…”

See Post Here: