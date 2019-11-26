Nigerian Singer, Soft Spotted With Semi-Unclad Ladies (Video)

Up and coming afro-music singer, Soft has been spotted in what seems to be the moment of his life.

The singer was seen in a video he shared on Instagram sharing the spotlight with some ladies in bikinis.

Sharing the video, Soft also pointed out how he loved his ladies.

The singer who is known for his love for women has told his fans the kind of ladies that drives him crazy.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “I LOVE BIG CLIT #Naughty otw!!!”

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5KxO7tFEy_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link