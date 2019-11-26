Nigerian Singer, Soft Spotted With Semi-Unclad Ladies (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Nigerian Singer Soft
Nigerian Singer Soft

Up and coming afro-music singer, Soft has been spotted in what seems to be the moment of his life.

The singer was seen in a video he shared on Instagram sharing the spotlight with some ladies in bikinis.

Sharing the video, Soft also pointed out how he loved his ladies.

READ ALSO – Only Money Can Make A Woman Wet Without Touching Her, Says Singer Soft

The singer who is known for his love for women has told his fans the kind of ladies that drives him crazy.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “I LOVE BIG CLIT  #Naughty otw!!!”

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5KxO7tFEy_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
Singer Soft
0

You may also like

Davido Parties And Drink With Eniola Badmus, Dremo, Others

Yoruba boys are too lousy, Igbo boys are coded and cool to date” – Ex beauty queen, Ronke Tiamiyu says

Oby Ezekwesili replies a troll who slammed her for saying national carrier must fail

Singer Jeremih makes millionaire businessman and singer Diddy his manager

EFE EJEBA RELEASES EP FEATURING OLAMIDE, ORITSEFEMI AND LASISI

‘Marry Men That Can Take Care Of Your Family’ – Gifty Advice Women

Eight Years On, Michael Jackson’s Unreleased Last Album Is Going Up For Auction

Newly Evicted housmates Leo and Ifu Ennada Arrive Nigeria (Photos)

“Your Ferrari Is On My Wrist” – Davido mocks An Unknown Person On Snapchat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *