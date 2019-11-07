Nigerians Bash Fashola For Saying Nigerian Roads Are Not Bad

by Verity Awala
Babatunde Raji Fashola
Babatunde Raji Fashola

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing has come under severe backlash after he said that roads in the country are not as bad as they’re portrayed.

Fashola, a former governor of Lagos, while speaking to State House correspondents after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council(FEC) said that “Nigerian roads are not as bad as they are portrayed to”.

He said, “The roads are not as bad as they are often portrayed. I know that this is going to be your headline, but the roads are not that bad. ”

The statement has stirred up a storm on Twitter as Nigerians have taken to the platform to ‘attack’ the minister.

Read Also: States Will No Longer Be Refunded For Fixing Federal Roads: Fashola

