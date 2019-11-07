Nigerians Bash Fashola For Saying Nigerian Roads Are Not Bad

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing has come under severe backlash after he said that roads in the country are not as bad as they’re portrayed.

Fashola, a former governor of Lagos, while speaking to State House correspondents after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council(FEC) said that “Nigerian roads are not as bad as they are portrayed to”.

He said, “The roads are not as bad as they are often portrayed. I know that this is going to be your headline, but the roads are not that bad. ”

The statement has stirred up a storm on Twitter as Nigerians have taken to the platform to ‘attack’ the minister.

See reactions

" Our roads are not as bad as they are portrayed "~ Fashola In this Next Level minds will be reset to tolerate any bullshit, no matter how repulsive it is to human rationality pic.twitter.com/jOQJtWCrtV — nafiiu (@nafeezi) November 7, 2019

I bet Fashola to take Lagos to Ilorin road in a public transport. That time we will know if Nigeria road is bad or not — Segun | Legal 🔌 (@SegunOladejo_) November 7, 2019

Minister of Works and housing, Fashola said Nigerian roads are not that bad… Okay sir. Please sir @tundefashola, travel by road from Abuja to Enugu, it will help in making your next statement about Nigerian roads. — Nnamdi Onu (@MaziNnamdiOnu) November 7, 2019

Fashola is just being defensive by saying Nigerian roads aren't as bad as they're being portrayed simply cos he's the minister lol. He himself knows the deplorable state of our roads. A journey of 3 hours, one ends up spending 5+ hours cos of the bad roads Oga Fashola FIX UP.. — Pastor Clinton😇 (@Pastor_CVB) November 7, 2019

Fashola now smokes Ijebu Weed? — Mr Integrity (@Intergrity56) November 7, 2019

A serious government will fix the power problem in six months – Fashola (even though he later came out to deny that statement) Nigeria roads are not bad – Fashola I think Babatunde Fashola is a careless talker & hugely overrated. He is just a low budget Paul Kagame. 😐 — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) November 7, 2019