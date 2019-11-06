Nigerians Blast Sugar Belly For Saying Pete Edochie Is A Bad Actor

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to blast popular Twitter users, Sugar Belly, for saying, Nollywood legend, Pete Edochie, is a really bad actor.

Sugar Belly in her argument said the respected actor has been playing acting the same role all his life.

Read Also: Legendary Actor, Pete Edochie Celebrates His 71st Birthday Today

Nigerians while reacting to her comment have been bashing the popular social media commentator.

What the user wrote:

Pete Edochie is a really bad actor. He’s been playing the same role his entire life. Acting isn’t quoting proverbs. But Nigerians live and die by seniority so the older he gets, the less anybody is able to point this glaring elephant in the room out. — Oscar Winner Sugabelly 🌕 (@sugabelly) November 6, 2019

What Nigerians are saying;

Sir Pete Edochie, someone said you are a bad actor. Maybe you should start playing lover boy like IK Ogbonna.pic.twitter.com/yCB0aJ42RB — Odogwu (@austinaija) November 6, 2019

Pete Edochie has played Roles of a King, Chief, Herbalist, Ritualist, Villain, Saviour, etc & he has played them well. He gets paid to act his best role tho & I don’t know how that makes him a bad actor but the Person who said it is Sugabelly so it doesn’t Count 🤷‍♂️ — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) November 6, 2019