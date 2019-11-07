Nigerians Call On EFCC To Listen To Man Who Says He Can Wipe Out Poverty

A Nigerian man is currently trending on social media after writing a letter to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) over claims that he can eradicate poverty in Nigeria within six months.

The man in his letter says he needs the co-operation of the anti-graft agency to achieve the aim.

Read Also: EFCC Seeks Petition To Go After Hushpuppi, Others

Consequently, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to ask the anti-graft agency to give the man a listening ear.

What Nigerians are saying:

So someone just came out and said they have a plan to eradicate poverty in Nigeria if he’s given a chance to talk to EFCC😂😂😂 they should give him a chance Na. Abi? #LetterToEfcc — Zee💕 (@PharmZay) November 7, 2019

Well, Efcc should just look into this matter and probably give him a Chance. #LetterToEfcc — TweetingFingers👐🏼 (@Headking_) November 7, 2019

I can’t be the only one that thinks EFCC should give this guy a chance and see for sure if he can deliver what he promised. Let’s see if he can actually take us out of poverty.#LetterToEfcc — Fairly used boyfriend 💫 (@brysonadahcole) November 7, 2019