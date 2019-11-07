Nigerians Call On EFCC To Listen To Man Who Says He Can Wipe Out Poverty

by Eyitemi Majeed
EFCC operatives

A Nigerian man is currently trending on social media after writing a letter to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) over claims that he can eradicate poverty in Nigeria within six months.

The man in his letter says he needs the co-operation of the anti-graft agency to achieve the aim.

Consequently, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to ask the anti-graft agency to give the man a listening ear.

What Nigerians are saying:

