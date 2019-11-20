Nigerians Hail 9ice Over Burna Boy’s Grammy Nomination

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerians have taken to social media to hail the impact of veteran singer, 9ice in the development of Nigeria’s music industry following the nomination of Burna Boy for a Grammy award.

Nigerian Artiste 9ice
The veteran singer at his peak had promised to become the first Nigerian music industry to win Grammy award.

Although the dream has not materialised yet for the singer, the nomination of Burna Boy for the award has seen people giving him credit for his impact in the industry.

See reactions below:

