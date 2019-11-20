Nigerians Hail 9ice Over Burna Boy’s Grammy Nomination

Nigerians have taken to social media to hail the impact of veteran singer, 9ice in the development of Nigeria’s music industry following the nomination of Burna Boy for a Grammy award.

The veteran singer at his peak had promised to become the first Nigerian music industry to win Grammy award.

Also Read: Internet Troll Compels Rapper AKA To Congratulate Burna Boy On Grammy Awards Nomination

Although the dream has not materialised yet for the singer, the nomination of Burna Boy for the award has seen people giving him credit for his impact in the industry.

See reactions below:

9ice once said 👇 "Categorically I'm the best mentally

No gainsaying I'm the cutest physically

Don't doubt me

I go bring home Grammy

Incredible, remarkable, unbeatable, palatable, reliable" God bless 9ice and other Naija musician that paved way for Burna Boy, Wizkid & Davido pic.twitter.com/9Hpwboq3S3 — WeGlobe (@collinsweglobe) November 20, 2019

There should be no room for 9ice Slander on this platform. That man gave us more than enough hit tracks than to be compared with Burna. And more over, they are not in the same category. 9ice and Burna are both Legends on their own — Salman👑 (@NotJustSalmanPR) November 20, 2019

9ice gave us Photocopy, Gongo Aso and Street Credibility. Don't try to disrespect him. — Effa Ade-Lewis (@EffaEkun) November 20, 2019

On a more serious note, we knew the whole lyrics in the Tradition Album by 9ice than we know Burna's African Giant.

More respect to 9ice, he's still a king👑 — ᴏᴍᴏᴋᴇʜɪɴᴅᴇ (@omokehinde___) November 20, 2019