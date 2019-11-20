Nigerians Mock Nasarawa First Lady Over Inability To Read In English (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Hajiya Silifat Sule,
Hajiya Silifat Sule,

A video is currently making the round on social media capturing the moment Hajiya Silifat Sule, the first lady of Nasarawa state, was spotted fumbling with her prepared speech at a function.

In the now viral video, she was seen fumbling with the English words in the short note prepared for her.

After much trial, she gave it up and walked away from the stage while dropping the paper.

This has sparked reactions from Nigerians who have taken to their social media page to mock her over her inability.

Watch the video below:

What Nigerians are saying:

