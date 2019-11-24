Nigerians Need To Realize That They Have Power To Recall Their Lawmakers: Frank Donga

by Eyitemi Majeed
Frank Donga
Frank Donga

Popular comic actor, Frank Donga, has taken to his official Twitter handle to state that Nigerian may never experience true change from their elected leaders until they realize that they have powers to recall lawmakers.

The popular humour merchant made the comment in reaction to the anti-social media bill which has scaled the second reading at the upper chambers of the National Assembly.

He wrote:

The day Nigerians realize their power to recall lawmakers is the day true Change will come.

