Nigerians React As Girls Offer Sex In Exchange For Taxi Rides

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to revelations that some Nigerian girls use sex as payment for Taxify and Uber rides.

A Twitter user, @ifeomatess had drawn attention to the development in a tweet earlier when she said many girls give blowjobs or have full-blown sex with taxi riders in exchange for rides.

This sparked a debate on Twitter with many expressing their disappointments and criticisms of the act.

See some reactions

The funny thing about this using sex to pay Taxify drivers is that the ladies here who do it would see the tweets and form unlooking. Lol — Uncle Osas 🔌 (@LifeOfOsas) November 7, 2019

taxify & Uber drivers being offered random sex by girls who don't hv cab fares. Is not a new thing now I remember one driver relating is experience to me & my cousin especially night taxi drivers, & mostly by prostitutes who've not made a sale till day break. Mostly in island — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ (@tolutezzy_) November 7, 2019

Women are offering sex for taxify rides in Abuja. Someone used sex to pay for her house rent if 1.3 Million naira in Lagos. Father blow the trumpet, I think we are ready. — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) November 7, 2019

Offering sex to pay for Taxify/Uber rides is sexual harrassment. — Forehead for three🍭✨ (@Bubee_O) November 7, 2019

We’ve heard;

-Sex for Grades

-Sex for House

-Sex for Job

-Sex for iPhone Now I’m hearing Sex for Taxify rides? Taxify rides? Ride? Ah!!

I think I need to start spending my savings ‘cause God will blow this trumpet soon. — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) November 7, 2019

I thought it was a joke that girls now offer sex for free rides to Taxify drivers.. A friend just told me now its actually true that he has been offered sex on countless occasions but some are actually doing it for the adventures and not because of no money.

Smh — Khaleb💕🔱 (@blacjom) November 7, 2019