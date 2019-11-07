Nigerians React As Girls Offer Sex In Exchange For Taxi Rides

by Valerie Oke
Taxis

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to revelations that some Nigerian girls use sex as payment for Taxify and Uber rides.

A Twitter user, @ifeomatess had drawn attention to the development in a tweet earlier when she said many girls give blowjobs or have full-blown sex with taxi riders in exchange for rides.

This sparked a debate on Twitter with many expressing their disappointments and criticisms of the act.

Read Also: Taxi Driver Masturbates While Driving Female Passenger In Abuja

See some reactions

Tags from the story
Sex For Ride, Taxify, Uber
0

You may also like

Brands Must Take Digital Marketing Serious, LadiSpeaks advice

Ajayi crowther university student expelled after he was caught with 80 wraps of Indian Hemp (Photo)

Govt protests ill-treatment of Nigerians by S’Africa

SA rapper, Cassper accuses Wizkid of yanking him off a photo

Taraba lawmakers seek tighter security in Wukari, banks shut

Details & more photos of prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi’ – the new wife Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

2019: “I will defeat Buhari in a free and fair election” – Yul Edochie

Check out Paddy Adenuga’s advice to guys who spend money on ‘babes’

Monarchs Seek Probe Into Council Boss’ Assassination Plot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *