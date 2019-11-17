Nigerians React As Ned Nwoko Cruises Around Town With One Of His Wives

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to a new video of billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko and one of his wives.

A video surfaced yesterday showing Ned and his wife cruising around, causing people to immediately begin to talk.

The video which has since began to trend had many asking where Regina is.

The new video is coming just days after the Nollywood actress took to her IG stories to inform her fans that she and her new husband have an announcement to make.

Watch the video and read the comments below;