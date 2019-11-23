Nigerians React As US Accuses Air Peace CEO, Onyema Of Money Laundering

by Verity Awala

 

Allen Onyema

The Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema has been accused of fraud and money laundering by the United State Justice Department.

This report has caused a stir on various social media platforms.

On Friday, reports emerged that the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia accused Onyema of money laundering; “for moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.”

The US Department of Justice in a statement released on Friday, also charged Onyema’s Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, with bank fraud and committing aggravated identity theft in connection with the scheme.”

However, a quick statement on Saturday, Onyema denied all the allegation, saying they “are false and are in no way in line with my character as a person and as a businessman.”

The allegations have sparked a debate among many  Nigerian Twitter users, as they have taken to the microblogging platform to drop their two cents.

See comments below

