Nigerians React As US Accuses Air Peace CEO, Onyema Of Money Laundering

The Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema has been accused of fraud and money laundering by the United State Justice Department.

This report has caused a stir on various social media platforms.

On Friday, reports emerged that the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia accused Onyema of money laundering; “for moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.”

The US Department of Justice in a statement released on Friday, also charged Onyema’s Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, with bank fraud and committing aggravated identity theft in connection with the scheme.”

However, a quick statement on Saturday, Onyema denied all the allegation, saying they “are false and are in no way in line with my character as a person and as a businessman.”

The allegations have sparked a debate among many Nigerian Twitter users, as they have taken to the microblogging platform to drop their two cents.

Nigerians should start having sense on issues. Allen onyema returned most of the money to Nigeria and invested. Invictis obi stole from Americans, Mompha stole from foreigners too, but the people who stole billions from Africa to Europe are yet to be caught. Africa wise up. pic.twitter.com/BheUbvNpfc — Nerd (@adored_2) November 23, 2019

Read this Allen Onyema indictment, I am not a lawyer but from the little I know, I think it's bogus. First they didn't say he stole anybody money. Second the monies were transfered from his accounts in Njgeria to his other business' account in the USA and used to buy planes. — Ikenna Ronald Nzimora (@ronaldnzimora) November 23, 2019

Mehn!… I have read that write up from DOJ, Georgia against Allen Onyema, CEO AirPeace. They're deep! The US DOJs don't just write… Their write ups most times are product of detailed investigations. I hope he survives this… 🤔 — Dr. Kester Ozere ⚡ (@Kestim_) November 22, 2019

If everything said about Allen Onyema is true then 2019 is a year that taught us that many people we perceive as successful have alot of skeletons in their cupboard. Don't let anyone pressure you, do what's right and run at your own pace!! — Elder Seun (@iamseunalaofin) November 23, 2019

The Allen Onyema, CEO of Air peace money laundering scam is elementary. ¹* Sets up a sham company: Springfield Aviation LLC ²* Aviation LLC, receive funds in the US ³* Funds get transferred around under cover of buying airplanes. The question now is who does he launder for? — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) November 23, 2019

Allen Onyema indicted for $20 million fraud in the States. I fully expect a lot of you to start takes and thesis how this does not affect you as a Nigerian. From Invictus Obi to this. The reputational damage affect every Nigerian , home & abroad. Be worried. — William Ukpe (@William_Ukpe) November 23, 2019

