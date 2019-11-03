Nigerians React To Kano Assembly’s Customized Number Plate

Kano state is currently trending on social media after an error was spotted on number plate believed to be that of the State Assembly which reads ‘Chip Whip’ instead of ‘Chief Whip’ and has a symbol of the legislative mace.

This has sparked reactions from Nigerians as they have taken to their Twitter handle to react.

What Nigerians are saying:

Dont Blame Kano People… but FRSC😂 — Yunus Jnr.|PMB❁ (@yunusxonline) November 2, 2019

But he wrote it as it is pronounced in Kano. Not bad https://t.co/odzZkbVCve — A.S ABD’RAMANE (@AamirSidibe) November 2, 2019