Nigerians Reacts As Oscars Disqualifies Genevieve’s ‘Lion Heart’

by Michael Isaac
Lion Heart Movie
Genevieve Nnaji

Following the disqualification of Nollywood’s entry of Lion Heart for the Oscar Awards, Nigerians have reacted to this jeering news.

Taking to their social media, Nigerians have described the Oscar Nomination Panel to be unfair and for setting outrageous rules governing their selection.

Information Nigeria recalls that it wasn’t up until recently that a slot was created for movies from across the globe in the ‘international feature’ category of the award.

While Lion Heart was Nollywood’s first entry to the prestigious awards, The Oscars, however, has disqualified the film because it is mostly in English Language.

See Photos Here:

Lion heart Movie
Outrage as Nollywood’s Entry Gets Disqualified
