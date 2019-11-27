Nigerians Reacts Over Reports That EFCC Has Withdrawn Charges Against Diezani

by Verity Awala
Ibrahim Mangu and Allison Diezani
Ibrahim Mangu and Allison Diezani

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their outrage over reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn a 14 count charge filed against a former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Madueke, along with Ben Otti, Nnamdi Okonkwo, Stanley Lawson, and others.

Since the news broke on Tuesday, many Nigerians have taken to various social media platforms especially microblogging platforms, Twitter to tongue-lash the anti-graft agency and the present government.

Some have gone ahead to allege that, dropping the charges against the former petroleum minister was the price for former President Goodluck Jonathan “allowing the All Progressives Congress, APC win Bayelsa state in the just concluded governorship election in the state.”

