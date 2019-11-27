Nigerians Reacts Over Reports That EFCC Has Withdrawn Charges Against Diezani

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their outrage over reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn a 14 count charge filed against a former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Madueke, along with Ben Otti, Nnamdi Okonkwo, Stanley Lawson, and others.

Since the news broke on Tuesday, many Nigerians have taken to various social media platforms especially microblogging platforms, Twitter to tongue-lash the anti-graft agency and the present government.

Some have gone ahead to allege that, dropping the charges against the former petroleum minister was the price for former President Goodluck Jonathan “allowing the All Progressives Congress, APC win Bayelsa state in the just concluded governorship election in the state.”

See some more reactions

NIGERIA is a JOKE

EFCC dropped DIEZANIS charges!

Diezani has one of the most craziest corrupt cases in Nigeria!

I am disappointed, Youths please work hard don’t wait for the GOVERNMENT they don’t have plans for you , they don’t care about you ! — #WalkaRepublic #FoodieLikeMe (@blvckbillionair) November 27, 2019

https://twitter.com/SirSmithM/status/1199571922885005312?s=19

@officialEFCC dropped charges against Dizeani after APC grabbed Bayelsa. Some people did not even know that Diezani is from Bayelsa state, related to Goodluck Jonathan. You are left guess why the charges we're dropped. — Comrd.Jessica Ogwata🇳🇬 (@womenvoiceNG_) November 27, 2019

If you watch ‘House of Cards’, you will definitely understand the nitty-gritty of Diezani, GEJ, Bayelsa Governorship and APC. Don’t be deceived Nigerians. It’s all politics, games! — Lanre Aliyu (@lanre_aliyu) November 27, 2019