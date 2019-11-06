Nigerians ‘Strip’ NairaBet Owner For Saying “Chief Of Staff More Powerful Than VP”

by Verity Awala

 

Akin Alabi, a federal lawmaker and owner of indigenous sports betting company, Nairabet, earned himself the anger of some Nigerians when he posited that the Chief of Staff position is more powerful than the vice president.

In a few tweets on Tuesday, the Reps member said:, “Whether you like it or not, in a presidential system of government (eg, US, Nigeria), the post of the Chief of Staff is more “powerful” than that of the Vice President. He is the assistant President. The Vice President is a stand-in for the president.”

Read Also: Chief Of Staff Is More ‘Powerful’ Than Vice President Position : Lawmaker

This statement didn’t sit well some Nigerian Twitter users as they spent the rest of the day dragging him.

