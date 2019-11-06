Nigerians ‘Strip’ NairaBet Owner For Saying “Chief Of Staff More Powerful Than VP”

Akin Alabi, a federal lawmaker and owner of indigenous sports betting company, Nairabet, earned himself the anger of some Nigerians when he posited that the Chief of Staff position is more powerful than the vice president.

In a few tweets on Tuesday, the Reps member said:, “Whether you like it or not, in a presidential system of government (eg, US, Nigeria), the post of the Chief of Staff is more “powerful” than that of the Vice President. He is the assistant President. The Vice President is a stand-in for the president.”

It is NOT the duty of the Vice President to take a bill to the president. It’s the job of an assistant. Like the Chief of Staff. The Vice President has been excellent performing his constitutional duties and the ones assigned to him. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) November 5, 2019

Read Also: Chief Of Staff Is More ‘Powerful’ Than Vice President Position : Lawmaker

This statement didn’t sit well some Nigerian Twitter users as they spent the rest of the day dragging him.

We reactions

Akin Alabi is not only a gambler , He is a drunk , A walking Chimney. Don't take him serious. — Award Winning Wife (@bimbo_cash) November 5, 2019

Is Akin Alabi a lawmaker or an influencer? He easily come off as boostful, arrogant – proud but that’s his forte. I’m worried about fact that he’s within the YOUTH bracket He promised to do things differently by revealing the salary of lawmakers Shina Pella is far more refined — 🇳🇬 NEFERTITI – (The beautiful one has come)🇺🇸 (@firstladyship) November 6, 2019

If Akin Alabi wants to lick ass he should do it properly. What do you mean by the "Chief of Staff is more powerful than the VP?" what are you smoking on? Our Constitution grants the VP a joint mandate with the President. See this Tinubu's boy. pic.twitter.com/yrvbVyMbxF — Otedola Without Money (@Otedola110) November 5, 2019

Since According To Akin Alabi, Abba Kyari Is more Powerful Than Osinbajo If something happens to Buhari Now; Abba Kyari will take over be that na Since all of us want to be Stupid! — Revolutionary Effa🏐 (@DrEffaB) November 5, 2019

I read a lot of people bash Akin Alabi for saying the CoS to the President is more powerful than the Vice President.. Akin Alabi made a very correct statement,he only made it in the wrong place-In Public. Those kind of Ted-talks ain’t meant for everyone,na if you know you know — Hakym (@TheBogeyMan__) November 5, 2019