Nina Celebrates As Cee-C Clocks 27

by Valerie Oke
Former BBNaija housemates, Cee-C and Nina
Former BBNaija housemates, Cee-C and Nina

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, simply known as Cee-C is currently celebrating her 27th birthday and fellow housemate, Nina, has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her.

Nina, in her message, says in as much as they don’t see each other every day, she still got her back anytime, any day.

She wrote:

“I have a Lot to write today but honestly words cant Express How Amazing And Special You Are To Me , Our Friendship Means More Than Words Can Say !!! In as Much As We Don’t See Each Other Everyday But You Know I Got Your Back 24/7 …You Are A Winner. Clearly Born For This
As You Turn A Year Older Today. I Wish You Every Happiness Your Heart Can Hold. I Promise That The More Birthday Candles You Blow The More I Will Be Here For You ….I Love You My Best Girl.”

