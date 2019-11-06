Nina Celebrates As Cee-C Clocks 27

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, simply known as Cee-C is currently celebrating her 27th birthday and fellow housemate, Nina, has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her.

Read Also: Cee-C Gets Marriage Pressure From Father, Goes On A Date In Sexy Outfit (PHOTOS)

Nina, in her message, says in as much as they don’t see each other every day, she still got her back anytime, any day.

She wrote:

“I have a Lot to write today but honestly words cant Express How Amazing And Special You Are To Me , Our Friendship Means More Than Words Can Say !!! In as Much As We Don’t See Each Other Everyday But You Know I Got Your Back 24/7 …You Are A Winner. Clearly Born For This

As You Turn A Year Older Today. I Wish You Every Happiness Your Heart Can Hold. I Promise That The More Birthday Candles You Blow The More I Will Be Here For You ….I Love You My Best Girl.”