Nnamdi Kanu Threatens Governor Umahi, Miyetti Allah

by Eyitemi Majeed
IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu
IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB), has threatened David Umahi, Ebonyi state governor, and Miyetti Allah over the alleged brutalization of his people in the state.

The IPOB leader, who spoke via his Twitter handle, further said the alleged brutalization would be avenged.

He wrote:

“The brutalization of our people in Ebonyi will surely be AVENGED. This is a formal notice to all, including Miyetti Allah & Dave Umahi that sooner than later, they will account for every injury, torture, and death of every Biafran. How, when & where is left for us to determine.”

Tags from the story
David Umahi, IPOB, Miyetti Allah, Nnamdi Kanu
0

You may also like

Father of two shares how he almost committed suicide on 3rd mainland bridge

Father of two shares how he almost committed suicide on 3rd mainland bridge

British Airways sacks cabin crew over racist comments on Nigerians

Sale Of National Assets: Sen Shehu Sani Slam Advocates

Sacked police officers arraigned before court for looting Jonathan’s home

UK Declares Pastor Chris Oyakhliomie’s Church Broke, Insolvent and Collapsed

UK Declares Pastor Chris Oyakhliomie’s Church Broke, Insolvent and Collapsed

Police arrests cashier for stealing N340,000 from his employer

Imposter Who Poses as a Minister to Extort Lagosians Arrested (See His Face)

APC maps out strategy to win 2019 Presidential election

(Photos) Super Eagles Star Lands Mouth Watering Deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *