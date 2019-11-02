Nnamdi Kanu Threatens Governor Umahi, Miyetti Allah

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB), has threatened David Umahi, Ebonyi state governor, and Miyetti Allah over the alleged brutalization of his people in the state.

The IPOB leader, who spoke via his Twitter handle, further said the alleged brutalization would be avenged.

He wrote:

“The brutalization of our people in Ebonyi will surely be AVENGED. This is a formal notice to all, including Miyetti Allah & Dave Umahi that sooner than later, they will account for every injury, torture, and death of every Biafran. How, when & where is left for us to determine.”