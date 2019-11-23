No Cristiano Ronaldo, No Problem; Juventus Keep Their Unbeaten Alive

Serie A Champions, Juventus, managed to come back from behind to defeat Atlanta during their domestic league campaign corresponding to matchday 12 on Saturday.

The defending champions were without talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was not part of the matchday squad but still managed to churn out the result.

Atlanta had taken a surprise second-half lead before the Turin outfit rallied back and pulled level through Gonzalo Higuain before Argentine, Paulo Dybala, turned the game on its head for the defending champions.

Read Also: Why I Didn’t Like Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Madrid: Messi

They would now turn their attention to their Champions League fixture on Tuesday after finishing the match 3-1.