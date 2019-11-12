No Man Owes You Marriage Because You Are Having Sex With Him: Popular Writer

Popular social media commentator and writer, Solomon Buchi, has shared a very honest view with ladies by stating that no man owes anybody marriage because of cooking, cleaning or sex.

Speaking via his Instagram page, he added that in fact, no man owes any lady marriage because she has aborted for him numerous times.

He wrote:

Women, this one is for you. No man owes you marriage for any reason. No man owes you marriage because you are cooking, cleaning and having sex with him.

No man owes you marriage because you have aborted for him numerous times.