No Man Owes You Marriage Because You Are Having Sex With Him: Popular Writer

by Eyitemi Majeed
Marriage
Marriage

Popular social media commentator and writer, Solomon Buchi, has shared a very honest view with ladies by stating that no man owes anybody marriage because of cooking, cleaning or sex.

Speaking via his Instagram page, he added that in fact, no man owes any lady marriage because she has aborted for him numerous times.

He wrote:

Women, this one is for you. No man owes you marriage for any reason. No man owes you marriage because you are cooking, cleaning and having sex with him.

No man owes you marriage because you have aborted for him numerous times.

0

You may also like

Tobiloba Isaac Jolaoso

Nigerians React To Shocking Before And After Photos of Nigerian Male Porn Star (Photo)

The Real Difference Between Being Happy And Just Being Comfortable

‘God gave me a house in V.I, Lagos without tithing’ -Femi Aribisala slams Pastors

Veteran Actor Enebeli Elebuwa Declares, ‘I’m Getting Better’

Veteran Actor Enebeli Elebuwa Declares, ‘I’m Getting Better’

“Allah Is Not God” – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Osinbajo’s Daughter Wedding

Tips To Saying “Sorry” Effectively To Your Partner

5 Amazing Fruits that can Make You Look Beautiful

9 Signs He Does Not Like You

7 Unhealthy Signs You’re In Love With A Total Control Freak

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *