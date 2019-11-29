No Masturbation For Free In 2020, Juliet Ibrahim Warns

by Valerie Oke
Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has stated her new year resolution as 2019 winds down. According to the delectable screen diva, the new year is a year of not doing anything for free.

She, however, hit it harder when she said not even masturbation would be spared. She made this known via her Instagram page.

Read Also: Cheating Is A Form Of Abuse To Anyone’s Mental Health’ – Juliet Ibrahim

Since the make-believe dropped the bomb on her page, celebrities and fans have been dropping their comments.

She wrote:

2020 is the year of not doing anything for free; not even masturbation. 🤔🙄😳🍾 #AtoastTolife

 

 

