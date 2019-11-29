No Need Recording Those You Are Helping – Singer Tank

by Temitope Alabi
Tank
Tank

Singer Tank has shared his thoughts on people who carry cameras with them while helping people.

According to the singer, social media has made it seem it is okay for people to record those they are helping which should not be so.

Read Also: Singer Tank puts gay pastor who sent him manhood pics on blast

In his words;

“Social media has confused the idea that if it’s not recorded and posted then it didn’t happen. Find peace in the things you do for the right reasons. Not because you’re getting likes and interaction for it. Only the universe can reward you for the authentic kindness of your heart! So on this Thanksgiving be grateful, be prayerful, and be mindful.”

Tags from the story
Singer Tank
0

You may also like

Lagos big boy, Pretty Mike acquires brand new Mercedes GLE 450

Top 8 Lyrically Empty Songs From Nigerian Artists

Stephanie Okereke Linus: “I Will Get Pregnant When God Decides”

Iggy Azelea And Boyfriend Can’t Keep Their Hands To Themselves In Mexico

Olamide Launches 1million Naira #Wochallenge Give-away, Promotes ‘Razzness’

“My Womb Is Ready”- Ugandan Lady Tells Wizkid She Wants To Have A Child For Him

“Simi won for us” – Adekunle Gold reacts to his Headies loss

Kate Henshaw: “My Mum Was Against My Political Ambition”

Kate Henshaw: “My Mum Was Against My Political Ambition”

German cinematographer, Ballhaus dies at 81

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *