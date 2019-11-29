No Need Recording Those You Are Helping – Singer Tank

Singer Tank has shared his thoughts on people who carry cameras with them while helping people.

According to the singer, social media has made it seem it is okay for people to record those they are helping which should not be so.

In his words;

“Social media has confused the idea that if it’s not recorded and posted then it didn’t happen. Find peace in the things you do for the right reasons. Not because you’re getting likes and interaction for it. Only the universe can reward you for the authentic kindness of your heart! So on this Thanksgiving be grateful, be prayerful, and be mindful.”