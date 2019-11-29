No One Is Holy, We All Need God – Omokri

by Michael Isaac
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Popular Nigerian author and Lawyer, Reno Omokri has insinuated that it is a sin to click “I have read and understood” the terms and conditions of a website when you actually have not.

While he is of the opinion that everyone needs God because everyone sins, he also pointed out that his post is especially for those who claim that they don’t sin.

READ ALSO – Stop Praying For Your Enemies To Die: Reno Omokri

He wrote: “Everyone needs God because everyone sins. Some people claim they don’t sin. Yet, the same people will click ‘I have read and understood’ the TOS of websites when they haven’t read it. No one is holy. We all need God. Stop acting like Christ junior.”

See His Post Here:

Reno Omokri
Reno’s Post
Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Twitter Appoints Okonjo-Iweala to its Board of Directors

‘How I lied to people to raise money for the work of God’ – Nigerian pastor reveals

Lil-Kesh and Priscilla Ojo

Lil Kesh Caught Kissing Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla (Video)

PDP Threatens to Pull out of 2019 General Elections

#KanoDecides: Resounding Victory for APC in Kano

tonto dikeh and Linda Ikeji

Tonto Dikeh Clears The Air, Says ‘Linda Ikeji Is Not My Friend’

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky

‘Tonto Dikeh Betrayed Bobrisky’ – Ifeoma Okoye Reveals

Breaking!!! Peter Obi Suffers Heart Attack

Peter Obi didn’t suffer a heart attack – Aide

What Nigerians Are Saying After Kingsley Moghalu Called Both Buhari And Atiku ‘Kettle And Pot’ Is A Must Read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *