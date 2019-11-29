No One Is Holy, We All Need God – Omokri

Popular Nigerian author and Lawyer, Reno Omokri has insinuated that it is a sin to click “I have read and understood” the terms and conditions of a website when you actually have not.

While he is of the opinion that everyone needs God because everyone sins, he also pointed out that his post is especially for those who claim that they don’t sin.

He wrote: “Everyone needs God because everyone sins. Some people claim they don’t sin. Yet, the same people will click ‘I have read and understood’ the TOS of websites when they haven’t read it. No one is holy. We all need God. Stop acting like Christ junior.”

See His Post Here: