No Such Thing As Igbo Presidency: Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, a former Imo State governor, and senator representing Imo West, has said there is no such thing as Igbo presidency in Nigeria.

The lawmaker said this while speaking during the weekend in Kano.

According to Okorocha, what is obtainable is Nigerian presidency or Nigerian president.

His words, “I don’t think there is anything called Igbo presidency in Nigeria. We don’t have any such nomenclature as Igbo presidency, what we have is Nigerian presidency or Nigerian president.

“What you may be asking will be what you make of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, and if that’s the question, then absolutely democracy is about the people and the South East is not on its own, it is part and parcel of this country and it is possible as with other states and other ethnic groups.

“The South East is not on its own, it is part and parcel of this country and there is nothing in anyone contesting for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.