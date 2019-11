Nollywood Actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo has taken on a new look and needs advice from his fans.

The actor, popularly known as RMD, has unveiled this new look and he is asking his fans’ opinion about it.

Taking to his Instagram, he shared the picture which is likely in for the promotion of a new movie.

READ ALSO – RMD, Toke Makinwa, Mercy Aigbe, Others Stun At “Love Is War” Movie Premiere

See The Photo Here: