Nollywood Actor Saidi Balogun Loses Mother

Delectable Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, has announced the death of his aged mother via an Instagram post on Monday, 25th November.

The actor, while making the announcement, eulogise the deceased by rendering her eulogy before going on to bid her ‘good night.’

Saidi Balogun is not only popular among the Yoruba movie industry but across both English and Hausa movie community.

The actor has a successful acting career spanning over 20 years.

He wrote:

“GOOD NIGHT MAMA MI JOLADE OMO OLOMU APERAN.Rest in peace.”