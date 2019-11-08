Nollywood Actress Adesua Etomi Returns To Instagram

Nollywood Actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington is back on Instagram after staying away for months.

The talented actor and singer went off the photo-sharing platform after she had hinted that she needed a break from the platform.

Returning to Instagram, the 33-year-old actress made her comeback on Thursday, with a picture of herself looking calm with no caption.

Information Nigeria recalls that she last posted on the 21st of September before she deactivated her account.

In her last post, she expressed her excitement that her featured movie ‘King of Boys’ was coming to Netflix.

See Photo Here: