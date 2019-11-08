Nollywood Actress Adesua Etomi Returns To Instagram

by Michael Isaac
Nollywood Actress Adesua Etomi
Actress Adesua Etomi

Nollywood Actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington is back on Instagram after staying away for months.

The talented actor and singer went off the photo-sharing platform after she had hinted that she needed a break from the platform.

Returning to Instagram, the 33-year-old actress made her comeback on Thursday, with a picture of herself looking calm with no caption.

READ ALSO – Celebrity Week In Review: Kemi Lala Akindoju Resurfaces On Social Media While Adesua Etomi-Wellington Goes Missing

Information Nigeria recalls that she last posted on the 21st of September before she deactivated her account.

In her last post, she expressed her excitement that her featured movie ‘King of Boys’ was coming to Netflix.

See Photo Here:

Nollywood Actress Adesua
Nollywood Actress Adesua’s Returns to Instagram

 

Tags from the story
Adesua Etomi-Wellington
0

You may also like

Chile Rout Mexico 7-0 In Copa America Q’Final

Top 4 Nigerian Artists With Street Credibility

Human trafkicers arrested by FRSC

Today’s Question: President Buhari officially declares intention to run again in 2019 – Good or bad idea???

Court grants bail to former FCT minister

D’Banj Reveals How He Balances His Music And Marriage

Today In Nigerian/African History;16th August

Boko Haram kill 5 persons in another attack in Adamawa

Enugu State first lady gives out artificial limbs to 80 amputees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *