Nollywood Actress, Afegbai Releases Stunning Images As She Turns 28

by Temitope Alabi
Lilian Afegbai
Lilian Afegbai

Fast-rising actress, Lilian Afegbai turned a year older on Monday. She took to her Instagram page to share lovely new images of herself.

The actress went braless in her birthday shoot outfit which consisted of a white shirt and jean.

She had her hair straightened out and finished off with neutral makeup.

Lilian captioned one of the photos;

Mood for the rest of my life 😇😇
Queen L
Birthday behavior 👑

 

See more photos of her below;

Lilian Afegbai

Lilian Afegbai

