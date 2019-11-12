Nollywood Actress, Afegbai Releases Stunning Images As She Turns 28

Fast-rising actress, Lilian Afegbai turned a year older on Monday. She took to her Instagram page to share lovely new images of herself.

The actress went braless in her birthday shoot outfit which consisted of a white shirt and jean.

Read Also: I Will Report Abuja Photographer To Police If I Don’t Get My Money –Actress Lilian Afegbai Threatens Celebrity Photographer

She had her hair straightened out and finished off with neutral makeup.

Lilian captioned one of the photos;

Mood for the rest of my life 😇😇

Queen L

Birthday behavior 👑

See more photos of her below;

Lilian Afegbai