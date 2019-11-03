Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie Narrowly Escapes Death (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has been hospitalized after falling into a drainage facility while coming out of the popular nightclub, Quilox.

Angela Okorie
Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie

She uploaded a video of herself on the sickbed with her left hip severely bruised due to the gravity of the fall.

In the short video clip, she appeared so weak and writhing in pains and drips were attached to her body.

The controversial actress urged the management of the club house owned by a Lagos socialite and House of Reps member, Shina Peller, to cover the drainage to forestall a repeat of her present predicament.

Watch the video below:

