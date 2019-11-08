Nollywood Actress, Chika Ike Shares Bikini Photos To Celebrate 34th Birthday

Nollywood actress Chika Ike has added another year to her age and she has something to say in celebrating her birthday.

The actress shared a bikini photo of herself, asking her fans to say a prayer for her.

Taking to Instagram, the movie actress shared the sexy picture as she turns thirty-four today.

In celebration of her birthday, she wrote: “She ain’t no small chops! She is the full course meal! Happy birthday to me. It’s been an amazing year. This new chapter will be even more amazing. Thank you, Lord. I am super grateful… say a prayer for me! #happybirthdaytome #smallchopsmovie #jan31st2020 #chikadibia.”

See Photos Here: