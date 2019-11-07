Nollywood Actress, Deborah Oguntoyinbo, Arrested For Stealing Identities Of 20 Women In Canada

The Toronto police authority has arrested and detained a 26-year-old Nollywood actress, Deborah Oguntoyinbo, for allegedly stealing the identities of no fewer than 20 women and using them to commit fraud.

She was reportedly arrested while trying to use one of her victim’s details identified as ‘Natalia Bozic, to rent a condo apartment.

According to Natalia who spoke to police shortly after the arrest, the Nollywood actress had succesfully moved $4000 out of her account and changed her account details.

Her words:

“It was June 10, and it told me to call the phone number listed. So I called them, and they told me to come to the bank.

“They investigated and put my account on freeze. They told me nobody can put money in and nobody can take money out.

“Someone reset passwords, reset security questions, reset my phone to a new phone number, created a new email address so I don’t get notified my password changed.”

Police services across the Toronto area are still piecing together the extent of Oguntoyinbo’s crimes.

“She definitely would be considered a professional fraudster, knows what she’s doing and [is] quite prolific,” York Regional Police Sgt. Andy Pattenden told CBC News. “She’s really been all over the [Greater Toronto Area].”

Also, the police have profiled her to have stolen identities of 11 other people while York police said she stole four identities in their province.

It was further gathered that the police in at least four Toronto-area jurisdictions have filed identity theft-related charges against Oguntoyinbo. Court records revealed that Oguntoyinbo is accused of stealing the identities of two people in Peel.

Items recovered from her include; forged driver’s license, social insurance numbers, and passports in the names of other people were seized from the actress who also used stolen cheques to buy a Mercedes Benz and a BMW.