Nollywood Actress Iyabo Osadare Is Dead

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Bukola Osadere is dead.

The actress was reported dead in the early hours of today following a long battle with cancer.

This has indeed been a year of loss in the Nollywood scene as the movie industry had also earlier recorded the death of other actors and actresses.

As it was reported, the actress, gave up after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday the 27th of November 2019.

