Nollywood Actress Iyabo Osadare Is Dead

by Michael Isaac
Iyabo Osadare
Nollywood Actress Iyabo Bukola Osadare

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Bukola Osadere is dead.

The actress was reported dead in the early hours of today following a long battle with cancer.

This has indeed been a year of loss in the Nollywood scene as the movie industry had also earlier recorded the death of other actors and actresses.

READ ALSO – Breaking News!!! Nollywood Loses Another Veteran Actor

As it was reported, the actress, gave up after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday the 27th of November 2019.

See The Post Here:

Iyabo Osadare
Nollywood actress Iyabo Osadare reported dead

See Full Post Here:

Tags from the story
Iyabo osadare
0

You may also like

Nigerian Army Depot Advises Residents Not To Panic As Recruits Begin Shooting Exercise

Arunmah Oteh Reinstatement: How FG Played a Fast One on House of Representatives

Boko Haram Vows To Wage War Against Borno, Yobe Youth Over Vigilante Activities

Fulani Herdsmen Have Killed 710 Nigerians In 10 Months – Igbo Youths

Kaduna Refinery Begins Production

Jonathan Issues Six-month Ultimatum On Stable Power

Jonathan Issues Six-month Ultimatum On Stable Power

FG To Launch Comprehensive Programme To Curb Oil Theft

Fulani Herdsmen Strike Again In Taraba, Kill Nine

Osun State Poly Under Fire As Students Vandalize Medical Center

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *