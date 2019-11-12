Nollywood Actress, Joke Silva Reacts To BBNaija’s Ike And Mercy’s Photo (Photo)

Joke Silva
Nollywood Actress, Joke Silva

Veteran Nollywood Actress, Joke Silva, has reacted to the photo of Big Brother Naija Sweethearts, Mercy and Ike.

Following their photoshoot which they shared online, the actress has aired her opinion on the photos.

The actress opines that the pictures send out a message which may just be wrong.

According to her, people may not see the implications of the message being passed through the picture.

She wrote: “I really don’t get this… The lady is half exposed, the man, fully clothed… Do we get the implication?”

See Her Post Here:

Joke Silva
Her Post

 

0

