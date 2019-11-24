Nollywood Actress, Liz Anjorin Wages Verbal War Against Nigeria (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Liz Anjorin has dragged Nigerians in her latest social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the actress expressed displeasure on the poor conditions of the country.

She mentioned at some point that a lot of people chanted change at the beginning of the year and nothing has happened so far.

The actress, who has been very expressive on a lot lately, took to her local language to express her pains on the issues she raised.

Watch The Video Here: