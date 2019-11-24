Nollywood Actress, Liz Anjorin Wages Verbal War Against Nigeria (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Liz Anjorin
Liz Anjorin

Popular Nollywood actress, Liz Anjorin has dragged Nigerians in her latest social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the actress expressed displeasure on the poor conditions of the country.

She mentioned at some point that a lot of people chanted change at the beginning of the year and nothing has happened so far.

READ ALSO – When Next Am Coming To This World, I Want To Be A Full House Wife: Liz Anjorin

The actress, who has been very expressive on a lot lately, took to her local language to express her pains on the issues she raised.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Liz Anjorin
0

You may also like

Ubi Franklin and TBoss

Ubi Franklin Opens Up On Romantic Relationship With TBoss

For a VVIP ticket to see the World Cup Trophy, girls are challenges to juggle the ball for only 90 seconds

‘I love your body, your hips na diee..’ – Ruggedman To Uriel

Burna Boy And His Mother – Cutest Pose Ever

Singer, Niyola Rebukes Fan Who Wants Her to Be Heartbroken

Are D’banj And Genevieve Back Together?!?

Sad! 14-year-old Kano based rapper, Lil Ameer, dies in fatal accident

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is a palm wine tapper

Nollywood Actress, Toyin Aimakhu Writes To Instagram Fans From Sick Bed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *